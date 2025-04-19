Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 745 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 206.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,718,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 165,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,758,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 1,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 672 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total transaction of $100,195.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,448.70. The trade was a 12.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $1,105,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,065.50. This represents a 44.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,315. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. Scotiabank upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $140.99 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.03 and a twelve month high of $184.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.42. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.34 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 160.40%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

