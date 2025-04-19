Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6,077.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,940,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,562,000 after buying an additional 1,909,312 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,554,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $95,032,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,513,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,071,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,764 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $59.29 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.03 and a 1 year high of $60.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.68.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
