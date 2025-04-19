Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6,077.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,940,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,562,000 after buying an additional 1,909,312 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,554,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $95,032,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,513,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,071,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,764 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $59.29 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.03 and a 1 year high of $60.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.68.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1964 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.