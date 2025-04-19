Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $643,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 210,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,857,000 after acquiring an additional 67,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,905,000 after purchasing an additional 89,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Anders Gustafsson acquired 500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 202,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,876,736. This represents a 0.25 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ZBRA opened at $226.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $279.34 and a 200 day moving average of $351.71. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $205.73 and a 52-week high of $427.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $371.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.36.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

