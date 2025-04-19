Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ResMed from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.00.

ResMed Price Performance

RMD stock opened at $212.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $176.92 and a one year high of $263.05.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%. On average, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 25.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total transaction of $484,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,218 shares in the company, valued at $18,695,249.98. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,896,290.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,472 shares in the company, valued at $107,842,105.44. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,013 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,816. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

