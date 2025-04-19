Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 276 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Peterson Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL opened at $54.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of -27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.37 and a fifty-two week high of $149.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.34.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.30. Estée Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently -71.79%.

In other news, CFO Akhil Shrivastava bought 700 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.79 per share, for a total transaction of $46,053.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,645.99. This represents a 41.64 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.35 per share, for a total transaction of $2,853,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 430,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,583,580. This trade represents a 11.09 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.57.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

