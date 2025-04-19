Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stake in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ivanhoe Electric were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 94.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,467 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 708,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 14.5% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 366,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 46,345 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 191,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 25,708 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN IE opened at $6.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $736.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.74. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $12.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CFO Jordan Neeser bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,400. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph Taylor Melvin purchased 50,000 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,137.28. This trade represents a 7.34 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 75,000 shares of company stock worth $434,350. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ivanhoe Electric from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ivanhoe Electric and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

