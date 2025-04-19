Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 96.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300,084 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JWN. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,026,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $33,480,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth about $21,736,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,912,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,331,000 after purchasing an additional 450,539 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,409,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE JWN opened at $23.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.70. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 2.31.
JWN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Argus cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.
