Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stake in NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Free Report) by 324.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NB Bancorp were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of NB Bancorp by 375.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in NB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NB Bancorp by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of NB Bancorp by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of NB Bancorp by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter.

NB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NBBK opened at $16.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $21.05. The stock has a market cap of $686.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBBK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. NB Bancorp had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 6.04%. On average, analysts expect that NB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other NB Bancorp news, Director Hope Pascucci bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.53 per share, with a total value of $741,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,075 shares in the company, valued at $742,589.75. This trade represents a 53,333.33 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph P. Campanelli purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,250. This represents a 3.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 43,400 shares of company stock worth $803,035 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NB Bancorp Company Profile

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

