Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 557.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Unity Software by 4.9% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth $728,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In related news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $2,119,991.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,398,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,448,834.24. This trade represents a 2.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $29,395.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 481,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,879,979.46. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 782,231 shares of company stock worth $17,933,528. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of U stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.31. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $30.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.47 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on U. Macquarie began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Unity Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.96.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

