Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 267.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEY. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEY. Barclays upped their target price on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.13. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.06.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. KeyCorp had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 162,983,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,259,509.10. This trade represents a 0.03 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.