Federated Hermes Inc. Has $106,000 Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 90.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,359 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 968.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in PBF Energy by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $222,080.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,737,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,643,412.24. The trade was a 0.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 727,000 shares of company stock worth $17,562,580 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.18.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

PBF Energy stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.25. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $58.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.39.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($1.02). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.35%.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

