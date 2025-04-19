Federated Hermes Inc. Has $121,000 Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.7 %

Nasdaq stock opened at $72.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.10 and a 1-year high of $84.15. The company has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $285,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,778.56. This trade represents a 5.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $1,102,179.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,253.92. This trade represents a 20.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,818. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NDAQ. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nasdaq from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.88.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

