Federated Hermes Inc. Has $129,000 Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Barclays PLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 78.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,469,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,372,000 after acquiring an additional 646,973 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth about $98,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.59.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $68.85 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $50.73 and a 12 month high of $76.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.40.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.83%. Research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.34%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

