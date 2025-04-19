Federated Hermes Inc. Has $143,000 Stock Holdings in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Northeast Bank were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NBN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Northeast Bank by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 278.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 136.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 15,975 shares during the last quarter.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

Northeast Bank Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NBN opened at $89.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.97 and its 200-day moving average is $94.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.85. Northeast Bank has a 1-year low of $50.45 and a 1-year high of $110.35.

Northeast Bank Dividend Announcement

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Northeast Bank from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NBN

About Northeast Bank

(Free Report)

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.