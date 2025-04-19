Federated Hermes Inc. Has $159,000 Stake in Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Free Report) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,985 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Gauzy were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gauzy by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 85,198 shares during the last quarter.

Get Gauzy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GAUZ shares. TD Cowen cut shares of Gauzy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Cowen lowered shares of Gauzy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Gauzy Trading Up 1.5 %

Gauzy stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. Gauzy has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $17.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Gauzy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gauzy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gauzy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.