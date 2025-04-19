Federated Hermes Inc. Has $170,000 Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $112.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $95.65 and a 12-month high of $127.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.94.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 3.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 280.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPT. StockNews.com raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.61.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

