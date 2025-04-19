Federated Hermes Inc. Has $221,000 Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 160.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 8.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,692,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,541,000 after buying an additional 420,133 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the third quarter valued at $349,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in PG&E by 4.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 55,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in PG&E by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,116,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,443,000 after acquiring an additional 681,369 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on PG&E from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PG&E from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PG&E from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris purchased 6,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,051.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,770.24. The trade was a 75.39 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $532,368.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,104.95. This represents a 15.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG&E Price Performance

NYSE PCG opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.35.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. PG&E’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

