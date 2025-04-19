Federated Hermes Inc. Has $246,000 Stake in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Savers Value Village were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 570.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,689,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,817,000 after buying an additional 3,138,844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,382,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,422,000 after buying an additional 68,316 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Savers Value Village by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 662.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 471,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after buying an additional 409,850 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 17,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SVV. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. William Blair initiated coverage on Savers Value Village in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Savers Value Village Price Performance

NYSE SVV opened at $9.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $17.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $401.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.00 million. Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 1.89%. Analysts anticipate that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Savers Value Village news, insider T. Charles Hunsinger purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,225. This trade represents a 74.07 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard A. Medway sold 4,800 shares of Savers Value Village stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $55,104.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Savers Value Village Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

Further Reading

