Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Holdings in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Telos were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the third quarter worth about $64,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Telos by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Telos by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 31,904 shares during the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telos alerts:

Telos Price Performance

TLS opened at $2.50 on Friday. Telos Co. has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $5.03. The stock has a market cap of $187.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $26.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 40.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telos Co. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TLS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Telos from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Telos from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Telos

Telos Profile

(Free Report)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.