Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 12.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,544,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,533,000 after acquiring an additional 488,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,392,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,378,000 after purchasing an additional 40,576 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,647,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,078,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,472,000 after purchasing an additional 13,817 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 910,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,431,000 after buying an additional 16,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of RJF stock opened at $133.48 on Friday. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $104.24 and a fifty-two week high of $174.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Raymond James from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Raymond James from $198.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Raymond James from $176.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raymond James from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.27.

About Raymond James

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

