Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,463 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AdaptHealth from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $7.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

