Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MIRM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,519,000 after acquiring an additional 29,017 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 29,545 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 969.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1,390.8% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 19,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 18,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Peter Radovich sold 3,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $152,241.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,856.96. This represents a 9.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 6,837 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $327,629.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,054.24. This trade represents a 5.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,473 shares of company stock worth $5,249,134. Company insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MIRM has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MIRM opened at $39.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.00. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $54.23.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.22). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.22% and a negative net margin of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $99.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.64 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

