Federated Hermes Inc. Makes New Investment in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNA. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 108.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 16,377 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CNA Financial by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,937,000 after purchasing an additional 468,058 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in CNA Financial during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its position in CNA Financial by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 91,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 19,758 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CNA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $819,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other CNA Financial news, Chairman Dino Robusto bought 3,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.63 per share, for a total transaction of $185,566.48. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 724,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,500,218.94. This trade represents a 0.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 12,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $637,338.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,524.72. The trade was a 14.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,491 shares of company stock worth $1,261,838. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNA. StockNews.com cut shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of CNA Financial from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

CNA Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CNA opened at $47.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. CNA Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $52.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average of $48.71.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. CNA Financial had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Equities analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.27%.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

