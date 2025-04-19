Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 42,231 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 536.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,231 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RLAY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 17,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $76,245.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 402,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,745.02. This represents a 4.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 36,036 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $166,846.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,569.70. This trade represents a 12.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 421,418 shares of company stock worth $1,775,793. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $2.69 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.42.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

