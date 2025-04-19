Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 863.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $129.23 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $116.30 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.36. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.37%.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $3,669,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,497.52. This trade represents a 49.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TEL. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised TE Connectivity from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $188.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.90.

Get Our Latest Report on TEL

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.