Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 89.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,087 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Futu were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Futu by 1,245.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 239.8% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Futu by 15,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Futu by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its position in Futu by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period.

Futu Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $79.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $51.80 and a one year high of $130.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FUTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Futu from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Futu from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

