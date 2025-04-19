Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLYS. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 2,637.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 14,666 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Mineralys Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MLYS. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mineralys Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Mineralys Therapeutics from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Mineralys Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ MLYS opened at $13.35 on Friday. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $18.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of -0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.36.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mineralys Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc purchased 600,000 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,674,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,611,366. The trade was a 11.82 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $129,729.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,000.40. This represents a 4.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,567 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

Mineralys Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.