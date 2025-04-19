Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 90.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,756 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 348.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,360,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051,379 shares in the last quarter. BIT Capital GmbH grew its position in shares of Oscar Health by 5,711.6% in the 4th quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 4,473,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,129,000 after buying an additional 4,396,872 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 550.3% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,188,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544,300 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,088,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 185.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,285,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,273,000 after acquiring an additional 835,144 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.21.

Oscar Health Trading Down 2.8 %

OSCR stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -600.05 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.07). Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

