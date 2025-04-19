Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,066 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ruggaard & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 395,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after buying an additional 39,178 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 706,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,792,000 after buying an additional 66,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $775,000. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNQ. Evercore ISI raised Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $28.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $39.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.4117 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.88%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.