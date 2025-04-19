Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,256 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 73.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $413.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $446.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $495.11. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.74 and a 12-month high of $624.80. The firm has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Synopsys from $690.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total transaction of $5,270,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,890,077.50. This represents a 13.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total value of $6,979,616.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,850,925.82. This represents a 11.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

