Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,354 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Rayonier by 209.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 38,783 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Rayonier by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,488,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,958,000 after purchasing an additional 46,956 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:RYN opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.09.

Rayonier Cuts Dividend

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 28.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is presently 46.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Rayonier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rayonier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

