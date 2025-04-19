Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,787 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 94.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,350,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,599,426,000 after purchasing an additional 260,278 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,023,000 after purchasing an additional 159,597 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,669,000 after purchasing an additional 43,217 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 99,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,995,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, York GP Ltd. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth about $101,859,000. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,295.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,312.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,279.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.70 and a beta of 1.44. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $555.71 and a 12-month high of $1,769.14.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 40.23% and a net margin of 64.32%. The company had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

In related news, CFO Chris Steddum sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.99, for a total value of $281,193.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,592.98. This trade represents a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,271.52, for a total value of $1,462,248.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,227.36. This trade represents a 45.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 84 shares of company stock worth $109,748 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

