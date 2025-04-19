Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 188,515 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) by 77.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 188,515 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.15% of Nevro worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nevro during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVRO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Nevro in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nevro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $5.85 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Nevro from $4.00 to $5.85 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Nevro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.85 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.36.

Nevro Stock Up 0.1 %

NVRO stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.01. Nevro Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $105.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.61 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

