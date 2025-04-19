Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 210,548 Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,548 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.13% of Beauty Health worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Beauty Health by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 77,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Beauty Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 30,825 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Beauty Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 688,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 45,525 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Beauty Health Stock Down 1.6 %

SKIN opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50. The Beauty Health Company has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $105.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 44.83%. The firm had revenue of $83.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on SKIN

About Beauty Health

(Free Report)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.