Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 2,335 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 22,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 28,546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Trimble by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Trimble by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 5,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $411,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total transaction of $153,702.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,529.98. This represents a 17.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $58.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $77.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Cfra upgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

