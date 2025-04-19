Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 5,920 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 79.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,920 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $31,677,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 475,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,739,000 after purchasing an additional 148,457 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 251.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 133,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after buying an additional 95,409 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 342.4% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 93,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,370,000 after buying an additional 72,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,231,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, insider Stephanie Sobeck Butera bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.66 per share, with a total value of $46,579.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,458.20. This trade represents a 8.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:VAC opened at $53.03 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $49.22 and a 12 month high of $103.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.66.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.35. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 56.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.13.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

