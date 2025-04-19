Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 617 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,030 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $672,224,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,865,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $803,432,000 after purchasing an additional 824,317 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,172.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 555,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $115,396,000 after purchasing an additional 511,553 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,086,294 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $849,336,000 after purchasing an additional 500,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,729,345 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $982,994,000 after buying an additional 269,656 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.50.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,504.08. The trade was a 10.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $170.74 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $148.09 and a 12-month high of $296.08. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.13 and its 200-day moving average is $214.97.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

