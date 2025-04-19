Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 63,118 Shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 91.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,118 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in RxSight were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RXST. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in RxSight in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in RxSight in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in RxSight by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RxSight from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of RxSight in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on RxSight in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of RxSight in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on RxSight from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at RxSight

In related news, Director Shweta Maniar sold 3,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $108,631.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,913.21. This represents a 32.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Fountain sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $179,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,428.03. This represents a 22.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

RxSight Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RXST opened at $14.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $584.29 million, a PE ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.13. RxSight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $66.54.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. On average, research analysts expect that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

RxSight Profile

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Featured Stories

