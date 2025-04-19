Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 9,951 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 74.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,951 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $1,646,794,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,059,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,276,000 after purchasing an additional 365,954 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 12,898,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,366,000 after buying an additional 3,870,432 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,949,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,041,000 after buying an additional 4,661,213 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,598,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,952,000 after buying an additional 31,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $33.61 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.37 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $659.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.71 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 4.36%. On average, analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 158.90%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.