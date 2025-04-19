Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 9,951 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 74.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,951 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $1,646,794,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,059,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,276,000 after purchasing an additional 365,954 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 12,898,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,366,000 after buying an additional 3,870,432 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,949,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,041,000 after buying an additional 4,661,213 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,598,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,952,000 after buying an additional 31,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
INVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.38.
Invitation Homes Price Performance
Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $33.61 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.37 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.86.
Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $659.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.71 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 4.36%. On average, analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.
Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 158.90%.
Invitation Homes Company Profile
Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
