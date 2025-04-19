Federated Hermes Inc. Takes $109,000 Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 26.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.34, for a total value of $2,920,413.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,383.08. This trade represents a 53.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 5,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.22, for a total value of $2,989,092.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 144,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,910,255.66. This trade represents a 3.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,571 shares of company stock worth $17,709,721. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TDY opened at $462.30 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $355.41 and a fifty-two week high of $522.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $486.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $478.03. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.00.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

