Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 61.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 906.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Ferguson by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $234.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ferguson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ferguson in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $204.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Ferguson from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.38.

Ferguson Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FERG opened at $164.28 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $225.63. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 40.84%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

