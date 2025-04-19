Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Holdings Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 167.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,735 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 688.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,573,000 after acquiring an additional 285,465 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $815,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Forward Air by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at $11,140,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,376,000 after purchasing an additional 79,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Forward Air from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Forward Air from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Forward Air from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

Forward Air Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $15.63 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $40.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $475.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.11.

About Forward Air

(Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.