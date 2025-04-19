Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 1,405 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 18,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Zillow Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 1,612 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $136,987.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,782.76. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jun Choo sold 1,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $99,248.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,215.16. This trade represents a 1.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,919 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,478 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZG opened at $61.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.83, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.22 and a 200 day moving average of $70.64. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.06 and a 12 month high of $86.58.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZG. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.05.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

