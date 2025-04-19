Franklin Resources Inc. Buys Shares of 8,582 Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 228.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Carriage Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Carriage Services by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 57,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSV. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Carriage Services Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CSV opened at $39.48 on Friday. Carriage Services, Inc. has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $42.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $617.85 million, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $97.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

