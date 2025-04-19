Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Position in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,070 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Voyager Therapeutics were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 10,704 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 47,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $3.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.02. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.32.

Voyager Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.24). Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alfred Sandrock sold 10,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $37,335.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 430,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,093.33. This trade represents a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $10.00 price objective on Voyager Therapeutics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.97.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

