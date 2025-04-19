Franklin Resources Inc. Has $249,000 Stock Position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,529 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,789,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in The Shyft Group by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,156,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after buying an additional 203,758 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 96,177 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its position in The Shyft Group by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 300,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 73,773 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 350,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.10 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $201.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -222.22%.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

