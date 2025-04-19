Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) by 825.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,535 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Grassi Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 23,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. 49.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CLNE. UBS Group set a $2.00 price target on Clean Energy Fuels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Vreeland purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 458,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,072. The trade was a 3.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,100. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $313.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $3.67.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $109.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.60 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

