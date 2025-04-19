Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $252,000 in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,017 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,911,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,932,000 after acquiring an additional 58,162 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,308,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,981,000 after purchasing an additional 133,311 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 865,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,925,000 after buying an additional 253,050 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,906,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 261.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 698,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,126,000 after acquiring an additional 505,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.38.

WTFC opened at $102.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.02 and its 200-day moving average is $121.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.94. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $89.10 and a 52-week high of $142.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.11. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 19.40%.

In other news, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.30, for a total transaction of $418,321.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,409,278.20. This represents a 6.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.32, for a total transaction of $310,309.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,752.56. The trade was a 10.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,315. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

