Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $332,000 in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,445 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Banc of California by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Banc of California by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Stock Performance

Shares of BANC stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Banc of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.20.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Banc of California had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on BANC shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Banc of California from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Banc of California from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.73.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

