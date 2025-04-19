Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New Investment in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 437,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 97,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,779,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 274,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 40,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 208,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SmartFinancial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.70.

SMBK opened at $28.81 on Friday. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.72. The company has a market capitalization of $490.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average of $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

In other SmartFinancial news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn acquired 1,162 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.75 per share, with a total value of $40,379.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 96,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,595.50. This represents a 1.21 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

